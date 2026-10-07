'Baseless claim': Virat Kohli's team denies he took Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj's ashram

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli did not receive Rs 5 crore for his visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram, with his official spokesperson dismissing the claim as "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect." "Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report sensibly," the statement mentioned.

The claim was made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as 'Falahari Maharaj', president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. The allegation was reportedly included in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where he mentioned that a Rajasthan-based private company allegedly spent Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma first visited his ashram in Vrindavan in January 2023 with their daughter Vamika. The couple met Premanand Maharaj again in 2025 and after his Test retirement in May that year.

Premanand Maharaj's message to Virat and Anushka

At one of his meetings, Premanand Maharaj explained the deeper meaning of life to Virat and Anushka. "Consider your work as service, maintain a serious demeanor, be humble, and chant God's name. There should be a desire in your heart to have a vision of our true father, the Supreme Being," the spiritual guru said.

In another meeting after Kohli's Test retirement, Premanand Ji Maharaj said, "Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai ye punya hai. Bhagwan ki kria maani jati hai andar ka chintan badalna. Bilkul aise hi rahi jaise reh rahe ho bilkul sannsarik ban kar raho, lekin andar ka chintan apka badal jaye, usme yash ki bhavna na reh jaye. Andar ka chintan ye rahna achaiye ki 'Prabhu bhot janm vyateet ho gaya ab mujhe aap chahiye'." (This prosperity is not merely grace - it is the result of virtue (punya). It is considered to be a movement toward the Divine. What truly matters is the transformation of your inner contemplation. Live just as you are living now, fully engaged in the world, but let your inner thought process change. Let there be no desire for recognition or fame within. Your inner contemplation should be, "Lord, enough of all worldly experiences, now, I seek only You."

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