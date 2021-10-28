Karnataka: 32 students test Covid positive at a residential school in Kodagu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI As per the authority, total 32 students of classes 9 to 12 were tested positive for COVID-19

As many as 32 students have tested COVID-19 positive at a residential school in Karnataka's Kodagu. According to the district administration, the cluster was reported at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya Residential School.

As per the authority, total 32 students of classes 9 to 12 were tested positive for COVID-19, this includes 10 girls and 22 boys. Among 32 students, 10 are said to be symptomatic and 22 are asymptomatic. All of them are being treated at the District Hospital. One staff member is also tested positive for Covid.

The district administration are taking appropriate measures following COVID-19 protocols to control the menace.

