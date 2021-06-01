Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
  4. IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignment submission deadline extended, check details

The assignment submission deadline for the June TEE exam has been extended to June 15. Apply at ignou.ac.in.

New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2021 16:52 IST
IGNOU June TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the assignment submission deadline for the June TEE exam to June 15. The varsity through its twitter account informed that the last date for submission of assignments/ project reports/ internship/ field work journal/ dissertation etc was extended to June 15. 

The last date for assignment submission was earlier May 31. Interested candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in

The university also postponed the June 2021 term-end examinations due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. "The next schedule of the exam will be displayed on the varsity's website, both headquarters and regional websites, 21 days in advance. Accordingly, the online link for submission of exam form will be opened," IGNOU said in a statement.

The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam. The varsity has also opened the re-registration window for the July session. The candidates can apply till June 15. 

