IBPS PO Main Score Card released: Direct Link

IBPS PO Main Score Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main exam Score Card. Those who appeared for IBPS PO Main exam can check their scorecards on official website -- ibps.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check your IBPS PO Main Score Card has been provided.
IBPS PO Main Score Card released: How to check
Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on 'IBPS PO Main Score'
Step 3: Click on 'CWE PO/MT-VIII - Recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees' score link
Step 4: Enter login details
Step 5: Your scorecard will appear