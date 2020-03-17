IBPS PO Main Score Card released: Direct Link

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 17, 2020 17:14 IST
IBPS PO Main Score Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main exam Score Card. Those who appeared for IBPS PO Main exam can check their scorecards on official website -- ibps.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check your IBPS PO Main Score Card has been provided. 

IBPS PO Main Score Card released: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on 'IBPS PO Main Score'
Step 3: Click on 'CWE PO/MT-VIII - Recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees' score link
Step 4: Enter login details
Step 5: Your scorecard will appear

