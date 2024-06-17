Daniel Radcliffe, Angelina Jolie win their first ever Tony Awards, checkout the full winners list here

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie won her first Tony Award for producing 'The Outsiders: A New Musical'. The actress arrived with her 15-year-old daughter at the Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday. For those who don't know, the actress' daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt also shared notes on the hit Broadway version. Producer Matthew Rego especially thanked Jolie while accepting the Tony Award. Moreover, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Award'. The 77th Tony Awards were held on June 16, 2024, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. These awards were held to recognise achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023–24 season.
Checkout the full winner list here:
Best musical
The Outsiders
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Best revival of a musical
Merrily We Roll Along
Best play
Stereophonic
Best revival of a play
Appropriate
Best original score
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Best direction of a musical
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best direction of a play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Best sound design of a play
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best sound design of a musical
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best book of a musical
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Best scenic design of a musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best scenic design of a play
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best choreography
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best orchestrations
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best costume design of a play
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Best costume design of a musical
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Best lighting design of a play
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Best lighting design of a musical
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
