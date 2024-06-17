Daniel Radcliffe, Angelina Jolie win their first ever Tony Awards, checkout the full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : VOGUE Daniel Radcliffe and Angelina Jolie win Tony Awards at the 77th edition

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie won her first Tony Award for producing 'The Outsiders: A New Musical'. The actress arrived with her 15-year-old daughter at the Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday. For those who don't know, the actress' daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt also shared notes on the hit Broadway version. Producer Matthew Rego especially thanked Jolie while accepting the Tony Award. Moreover, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Award'. The 77th Tony Awards were held on June 16, 2024, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. These awards were held to recognise achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023–24 season.

Checkout the full winner list here:

Best musical

The Outsiders

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best revival of a musical

Merrily We Roll Along

Best play

Stereophonic

Best revival of a play

Appropriate

Best original score

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best direction of a musical

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best direction of a play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best sound design of a play

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best sound design of a musical

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best book of a musical

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Best scenic design of a musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best scenic design of a play

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best choreography

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Best orchestrations

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best costume design of a play

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Best lighting design of a play

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Best lighting design of a musical

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

