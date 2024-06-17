Monday, June 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Daniel Radcliffe, Angelina Jolie win their first ever Tony Awards, checkout the full winners list here

Daniel Radcliffe, Angelina Jolie win their first ever Tony Awards, checkout the full winners list here

The 77th Tony Awards were held on June 16, 2024, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. These awards were held to recognise achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023–24 season.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2024 15:59 IST
Daniel Radcliffe and Angelina Jolie
Image Source : VOGUE Daniel Radcliffe and Angelina Jolie win Tony Awards at the 77th edition

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie won her first Tony Award for producing 'The Outsiders: A New Musical'. The actress arrived with her 15-year-old daughter at the Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday. For those who don't know, the actress' daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt also shared notes on the hit Broadway version. Producer Matthew Rego especially thanked Jolie while accepting the Tony Award. Moreover, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Award'. The 77th Tony Awards were held on June 16, 2024, at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. These awards were held to recognise achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023–24 season. 

Checkout the full winner list here:

Best musical 

The Outsiders

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate 

Best revival of a musical

Merrily We Roll Along

Best play

Stereophonic

Best revival of a play

Appropriate 

Best original score

Shaina Taub, Suffs 

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Best direction of a musical

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders 

Best direction of a play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch 

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Will Brill, Stereophonic 

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best sound design of a play

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best sound design of a musical

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders 

Best book of a musical

Shaina Taub, Suffs 

Best scenic design of a musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best scenic design of a play

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best choreography

Justin Peck, Illinoise 

Best orchestrations

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along 

Best costume design of a play

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best costume design of a musical

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby 

Best lighting design of a play

Jane Cox, Appropriate 

Best lighting design of a musical

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders 

Also Read: 'Really make something that works...', Blake Lively on film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement