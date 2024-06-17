Monday, June 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review Manipur situation, Army Chief participates

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review Manipur situation, Army Chief participates

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the Manipur situation on Monday. Top officials including the Army Chief were present at the meet.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2024 17:03 IST
Amit Shah, Amit Shah meeting on Manipur
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review security situation in Manipur on Monday (June 17). Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair were present at the meeting. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not present at the meeting.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement