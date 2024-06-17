Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review Manipur situation, Army Chief participates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review security situation in Manipur on Monday (June 17). Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair were present at the meeting. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not present at the meeting.

