  DC vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bowl first

DC vs RR IPL 2025 live score: Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals in match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals are set to host Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The hosts have been terrific season, winning four out of five matches in the ongoing season. Courtesy of the game, the Axar Patel-led side is second on the IPL points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in 2025. They have won only two out of their six matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Match Scorecard

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    DC Playing XI:

    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:52 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Evening, Delhi!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both the teams are currently practicing in the middle as the toss only a few minutes away.

