Delhi Capitals are set to host Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The hosts have been terrific season, winning four out of five matches in the ongoing season. Courtesy of the game, the Axar Patel-led side is second on the IPL points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in 2025. They have won only two out of their six matches and are currently eighth on the table.
7:06 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
DC Playing XI:
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
7:00 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
Toss update!
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first.
6:52 PM (IST)Apr 16, 2025
Evening, Delhi!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both the teams are currently practicing in the middle as the toss only a few minutes away.
