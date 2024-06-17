Kanchanjungha Express collision: These trains diverted due to accident | Check List

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Many feared dead after freight train collides with Kanchenjunga Express

In wake of the tragic rail accident in West Bengal, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express, resulting in the killing of atleast fifteen and several others reportedly getting injured, the Indian Railway on Monday (June 17) announced significant disruptions in train services.

In a statement released, the railway authorities disclosed the diversion of routes for the nine trains. They said the decision will affect key trains, including the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, among others.



Check complete list



In view of rear on collison between freight train and Kanchanjungha Express, Indian Railways said the following trains will be diverted.

Train No J.C.O Diverted Via 19602 NJP-UDZ Exp 17.06.2024 NJP-SGUJ-BORA-AUB 20503 DBRG-NDLS Rajdhani Express 16.06.2024 NJP-SGUJ-BORA-AUB 12423 DBR- NDLS Rajdhani Express 16.06.2024 NJP-SGUJ-BORA-AUB 01666 AGTL-RKMV Spl 16.06.2024 NJP-SGUJ-BORA-AUB 12377 SDAH-NOQ Padatik Exp 16.06.2024 AUB-BORA-SGUJ-NJP 06105 NCJ-DBRG Spl 14.06.2024 AUB-BORA-SGUJ-NJP 20506 NDLS-DBRG Rajdhani Exp 16.06.2024 AUB-BORA-SGUJ-NJP 12424 NDLS-DBRG Rajdhani Exp 16.06.2024 AUB-BORA-SGUJ-NJP 22301 HWH-NJP Vande Bharat Exp 17.06.2024 AUB-BORA-SGUJ-NJP



Railway Minister en route to train accident site

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that in the wake of the accident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also left for West Bengal to take stock of the relief operations. Earlier, he termed the incident unfortunate. He said, "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations are going on at the war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site."

President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

Significantly, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed their condolences over the tragic mishap.

Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, President Murmu said, "The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations."

"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. While the injured would receive Rs. 50,000, the PMO added.



