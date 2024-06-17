Railway Ministry constitutes team to probe Kanchanjungha train mishap

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Many feared dead after freight train collides with Kanchenjunga Express

In wake of the tragic rail accident in West Bengal, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express, resulting in the killing of fifteen and several others reportedly getting injured, the Ministry of Railway said on Monday (June 17) that a team has been constituted which will report the investigation into the accident.

The tragic accident, which occurred near Rangapani station in West Bengal, was caused after a speeding freight train collided with the stationed Kanchanjungha Express, which was en route from New Jalpaiguri to Seldah. Significantly, speaking of the reason behind the accident, Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman and CEO of the of the Railway Board, said, "The rescue operation was completed. The driver (Loco Pilot), who disregarded the signal, has died, and the guard of Kanchanjungha Express has also lost his life. Help desks were established at all railway stations along the Agartala-Sealdah route.

Railway Minister en route to train accident site

Meanwhile, in the wake of the accident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also left for West Bengal to take stock of the relief operations. Earlier, he termed the incident unfortunate. He said, "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations are going on at the war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site."

President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

Significantly, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed their condolences over the tragic mishap.

Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, President Murmu said, "The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations."

"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. While the injured would receive Rs. 50,000, the PMO added.

READ MORE | West Bengal: Eight dead after freight train collides with Kanchanjungha Express in Siliguri, CM reacts

READ MORE | Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, check details