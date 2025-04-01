Diesel prices to go up by Rs 2 per litre in Karnataka as Siddaramaiah govt increases sales tax | Details Diesel prices hiked in Karnataka: The hike adds to the recent price hikes in property tax, electricity and milk, diesel prices in Karnataka remain lower than in neighbouring states.

Diesel prices hiked in Karnataka: Diesel prices in Karnataka are likely to rise by Rs 2 per litre as the Karnataka government has increased the sales tax on diesel by 3 per cent. The state government issued a notification on Tuesday (April 1), raising the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel from 18.4 per cent to 21.17 per cent.

The change, effective from April 1, 2025, will bring the new price to Rs 91.02 per litre.

The previous increase in diesel prices occurred in June 2024 when the government raised the sales tax on petrol from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent and on diesel from 14.3 per cent to 18.4 per cent. This resulted in a price hike of Rs 3 per litre for petrol and Rs 3.02 per litre for diesel.

Siddaramaiah govt hiked bus fares, Metro fare

While the increase comes amid recent hikes in property tax, electricity, and milk prices, officials argue that diesel rates in Karnataka are still lower than in neighbouring states. The government justifies the move as necessary to generate revenue for infrastructure and public welfare projects.

The Siddaramaiah-led government is facing criticism over a series of price hikes. Starting this month, Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will begin collecting a user fee for solid waste management alongside property tax.

Other recent increases include a 15 per cent hike in bus fares, a Metro fare rise of up to 71 per cent, a Rs 4 per litre increase in milk prices, and higher electricity tariffs. Additionally, fixed power charges will rise by Rs 25 in 2025-26, Rs 30 in 2026-27, and Rs 40 in 2027-28.

Also Read: Bengaluru Metro to extend services on IPL match days, check updated timings

Also Read: BJP expels senior Karanataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 'violation of party discipline'