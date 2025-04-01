Bengaluru Metro to extend services on IPL match days, check updated timings To support cricket fans attending IPL T20 matches, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend metro services on match days. The last trains from all terminals will depart at 12:30 am, with the final train from Majestic Station leaving at 1.15 am.

Bengaluru: To accommodate cricket fans traveling to and from IPL T20 matches in the city, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an extension of its metro services on match days. The last train from all four terminal stations will now depart at 12:30 am, while the final train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic will leave at 1:15 am. This extension will be in effect on April 2, 10, 18, and 24, as well as May 3, 13, and 17, when IPL matches are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. The affected metro terminals include Whitefield (Kadugodi), Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Madavara.

Sharing the information, the BMRCL posted on social media platform X on Tuesday: "Good news for cricket fans! Metro services will be extended for IPL 2025 Bengaluru matches. Check the media release for more details."

The move aims to provide convenience for thousands of cricket fans expected to attend the matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and other key venues in the city. IPL matches typically end late in the evening, and the extended metro services will ensure smoother transportation options, reducing dependency on private vehicles and easing traffic congestion.

The BMRCL has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and take advantage of the extended metro timings. It has also requested print and electronic media to widely publicise the updated schedule for the benefit of the general public.

With Bengaluru's traffic congestion often posing challenges, the metro service expansion is expected to offer a more efficient and eco-friendly travel alternative for cricket fans returning home late at night.