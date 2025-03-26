BJP expels senior Karanataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 'violation of party discipline' The BJP has expelled Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years over "anti-party" activities, following repeated violations of party discipline. The decision, taken by BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, follows his controversial remarks and allegations against the party leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 26, expelled Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years over alleged “anti-party” activities. The decision, taken by the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, comes after repeated violations of party discipline, despite multiple warnings.

BJP's disciplinary committee takes action

A letter from BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee secretary Om Pathak officially communicated Yatnal’s expulsion.

"The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show-cause notice dated February 10, 2025, and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of party discipline, despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct," the letter stated.

'It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any party position you may have held until now," the letter further read.

Basanagouda says 'he will continue fight against 'dynasty politics'

Reacting to his expulsion, Yatnal took to social media, stating that the party had "rewarded" him for "calling a spade a spade." He claimed that vested interests had played a role in ensuring his removal.

"The decision to suspend me will not deter my fight against corruption, family politics, the development of North Karnataka, and Hindutva. I will continue to serve my people with the same vigor and tenacity," Yatnal wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to his supporters, including party workers, well-wishers, religious leaders, media, and his family, whom he described as his pillar of strength.

A history of controversies

Yatnal has been embroiled in multiple controversies, including his remarks against Ranya Rao after her arrest in a gold smuggling case. He also accused Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra of "corruption" and "adjustment politics."

In February 2025, Yatnal was issued a show-cause notice by the party's Central Disciplinary Committee for his continued defiance and breach of party discipline.

"The party has taken note of your continuing tirade and breach of party discipline, in clear contravention of the discipline code as enshrined in the Bharatiya Janata Party constitution and rules thereunder. Despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct in response to earlier show-cause notices, you continue to violate and flout your own assurances," the notice had warned.

This was not Yatnal’s first warning. On December 2, 2024, he had received another show-cause notice for his remarks against the state BJP leadership. He himself acknowledged that it was the fourth such notice issued to him by the party.

Political fallout

Yatnal’s expulsion marks a significant move by the BJP, signaling its firm stance on internal discipline. His removal could impact Karnataka’s political landscape, particularly in Vijayapura, where he holds influence. It remains to be seen whether he will challenge the decision or explore alternative political alignments.

