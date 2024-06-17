Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Train Accident

In wake of the tragic railway accident in West Bengal, the Divisional Railway Manager, Seldah, Eastern Railways, on Monday (June 17) released official help-line numbers for people affected.

In a statement released, the DRM Seldah Division said, "For any enquiry in connection with rear collision of Train No.13174 - Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express, Helpline Numbers at Sealdah is: BSNL No. 033-2350 8794, Railway Auto Phone No. 033-238333826."



Further, the helpline numbers has also been issued by Guwahati Railway Station (03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623), Kir Station Help Desk (6287801805), Emergency New Jalpaiguri (+916287801758) and Help line Number at Katihar (09002041952, 9771441956)

About the accident

A train accident occurred in West Bengal when a speeding freight train collided with the stationed Kanchanjungha Express. The collision took place near Rangapani station after the train had passed Siliguri, en route from NJP to Sealdah. The impact severely damaged three rear coaches, resulting in the deaths of five passengers, confirmed police. Railway authorities have confirmed the incident occurred between Rangapani and Nijbari stations.

Chief Minister's response

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the tragic accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. She stated that the Kanchenjunga Express had been hit by a freight train and detailed teams, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, doctors, ambulances, and disaster response teams, have been dispatched for rescue and medical assistance. Efforts are underway on a war footing to address the situation.