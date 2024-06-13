Jammu and Kashmir govt instructs schools to begin morning assemblies with National Anthem: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Morning assemblies in J&K schools to begin with National Anthem

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has recently released guidelines for the conduct of morning assemblies in schools. As per the notice, the students and teachers shall assemble at the designated area at the commencement of the school schedule. Morning Assembly shall begin with National Anthem as per standard protocol.

Apart from this, three to four students or teachers shall compulsorily give awareness/motivational speeches during the morning assembly. The education department has shared a list of topics which includes autobiographies of great personalities, daily announcements of school events, activities, inspirational talks, the theme of the week or month, student achievements, character education, stress management, and health tips, etc. to inculcate leadership qualities and upgrade the skills of the students as mandated under NEP 2020. Students and teachers can take any topics from these topics during their speech in morning assembly. The brief of the topics are given below.

The official notice reads, 'To kickstart a school day on a positive note and to instill a sense of unity and discipline amongst students, morning assemblies at the start of the school day have proved to be an invaluable ritual of the schooling system. They serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community, and mental tranquility. However, It has been observed that such significant ritual/tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of JK UT.'

List of topics can be included in the morning assembly motivational speeches:-