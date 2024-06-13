Ensure measures for menstrual hygiene management during 10th and 12th board exams, says education ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Free sanitary pads to be made available at all class 10, 12 board exam centres: Union education ministry on menstrual hygiene management

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education has released a series of proactive measures for menstrual hygiene management for schools during board exams. These measures have been released in view of the challenges faced by the girls due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during examinations. The department has issued an advisory to all schools across the state/UTs, Central Board of Secondary Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti regarding their menstrual needs, empowering girls to confidently participate in examinations and achieve their academic potential.

Free sanitary pads to be available at all exam centres

As per the order, now, the female students appearing in the class 10th, and 12th board exams will be allowed to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams. Additionally, there will be an arrangement of free sanitary pads at all 10th, and 12th board exam centers, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if required.

Awarness programmes to be conducted

Apart from this, the department has instructed all schools to implement all respective schools to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment.