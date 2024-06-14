Friday, June 14, 2024
     
  NEET UG 2024 row: SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe, transfer of cases from High Court on July 8

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG with over 24 lakh candidates appearing for it has become a centre of controversy over allegations of several irregularities and has triggered protests across the country and a political slugfest.

June 14, 2024
NEET-UG 2024 row: The Supreme Court on Friday fixed July 8 as the date for hearing the petition seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the NEET UG entrance exam case. Apart from the plea demanding CBI probe, the top court will also hear the National Testing Agency's (NTA) petition seeking the transfer of cases on NEET-UG row from various High Courts in the country to the Supreme Court on July 8.

In the wake of the alleged NEET exam paper leak, students voiced their concerns and demanded a re-examination and a thorough investigation.

A group of students protested at the Jantar Manter with the slogan "24 lakh students want exam, not scam" and a fair investigation into the paper leak matter.

The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 had been affected, a charge denied by the NTA. The top court, however, refused to stay the counselling process for admissions.

"If the candidates, out of the 1,563, do not wish to take up the retest then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purposes of the results," the Centre informed the apex court on Thursday.

The results of the re-test will be declared on June 30 and counselling for admissions in MBBS, BDS and other courses will start on July 6, it said. The NTA administered the entrance exam for undergraduate medical programmes on May 5.

