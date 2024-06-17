UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: AI app cracks civil services exam, scores highest marks in just 7 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY PadhAI app scored 170 plus marks out of 200.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: An Artificial intelligence-based app, PadhAI, cracked the UPSC 2024 exam, and achieved more than 170 out of 200 marks. This is higher than the usual general score, which usually remains under 100. The score places PadhAI's score in the top 10 nationally, if not ranked 1, as per the official notice.

This app was developed by a team of IITians who took this year's UPSC Prelims on June 16 just after the exam and solved the entire paper within just seven minutes.

This event was conducted in the presence of distinguished guests from education, the UPSC coaching community, and media personnel in The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. The event was live-streamed at livestream.padhai.ai and YouTube, where the questions and answers are publicly available. The program was kept completely transparent. This was done to check the PadhAI's strength.

All the AI's answers were compared with broad AI models commercially available from big tech companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft & Google by using answer keys released by top coaching institutes.

This is the first such event, not just for UPSC in India, but for any exam in the world, that an AI tool’s capability to take an actual exam and ace it, is showcased live in a public setting, the press release said.

Karttikeya Mangalam, CEO, PadhAI said, ''This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams''. “We believe that while our event is first of its kind, in a few years, such events will become commonplace as several educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and precisely with AIs”, he added.

More about PadhAI's app

PadhAI is an AI education app for UPSC Preparation. It is available on the Google Play Store. It offers several AI features, including news summaries, smart PYQ search, doubt clarification, interactive answer explanations, book summaries, and more. As per the official release, this app is used by over 1 Lakh UPSC aspirants nationally.