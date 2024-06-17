PM Modi reacts to Kanchanjungha Express accident, says 'Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi reacted to the Kanchanjungha Express accident in West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday, saying he spoke to officials and took stock of the situation.

"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," the PM posted on X.

Meanwhile, the PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund).

"PM @narendramodi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu, in an X post, also expressed her pain over the accident in West Bengal. She wrote, "The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations."

At least 15 persons died and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal.

Three rear compartments of the express train derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, railway officials said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about 30 km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital.

Senior officials have reached site.”

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala and the accident occurred around 9 am. One of the compartments of the express train got detached following the collision and settled above the locomotive of the goods train, he said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train."