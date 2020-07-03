Gujarat HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam 2020 registration begins. Direct link to apply

Image Source : PTI Gujarat HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Exam 2020 registration begins.

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2020: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has begun the registration process for the Gujarat Board Class 12 Supplementary examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB class 12 examinations and wish to appear for the supplementary exams can visit the official website of the board-- gseb.org to fill and submit the online applications.

However, students can also apply for Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2020 through the direct link provided below.

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam: How to apply

Students can apply for the GSEB Class 12 Supplementary exam through the official website, gseb.org

Steps to Register for Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam

Step 1: Visit the official website-- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on 'Class 12 General Supplementary exam' link

Step 3: Enter your Seat Number and School Index number mentioned in class 12 admit card

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click on the final submission button

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam: Direct Link

Students can register themselves for Gujarat Board Class 12 Supplementary examination 2020 by clicking on the direct link below

Gujarat Board Class 12 Supplementary Exam Application

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that they can submit online application for Gujarat Board class 12 supplementary exam applications till July 13, 2020.

