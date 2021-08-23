EAMCET Result 2021 expected to be out by Wednesday: Check important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TSCHE is expected to declare the EAMCET Result 2021 by August 25.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to declare the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Result 2021 by August 25. Manabadi updates suggest that there is no information on the AM result and hence, it is expected that the result will be declared later. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

A total of 2.5 lakh candidates are waiting for this year's EAMCET Result. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad was the conducting body of the exam on behalf of TSCHE this year. Telangana Engineering exam was held on August 4, 5, and 6, and the Agriculture and Medical, AM exam was held on August 9 and 10, 2021. After the EAMCET Result 2021 is declared, the certificate verification process will begin.

EAMCET Result 2021: Admit card

Candidates must note that EAMCET Result 2021 date and time will be updated on the official website soon. Candidates will need their Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth to check their EAMCET Result 2021.

EAMCET Result 2021: Important dates

Slot Booking for Certificate Verification and Fee Processing- August 30 to September 9

Certificate Verification for Booked Slots- September 4 to 11

Provisional Seat Allotment- September 15

EAMCET Result 2021: Marking scheme

EAMCET Result 2021 is being calculated using a different way this time. According to reports, this year it is likely that 25 per cent weightage on class 12 marks will not be considered as the board exams were cancelled this year.

In case more than one student secures the same combined score, tie-breaking criteria will be used by the exam conducting body to resolve the problem. The final rank of EAMCET Result 2021 would be prepared by implementing this rule.

