Hyderabad University admit card for entrance exam 2021 released: Check details here

The University of Hyderabad has released the admit card for its entrance examination 2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Hyderabad University entrance examinations 2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The Hyderabad University entrance examinations are scheduled to be conducted from September 3 to September 5. The entrance examinations will be held in three sessions-- 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 4.00 to 6.00 PM.

Hyderabad University admit card 2021: Here to download

Visit the official website of Hyderabad University at www.acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD" on the homepage

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Hyderabad University entrance exam

The Hyderabad University entrance exam is being held to give admissions to candidates in the Postgraduate, 5-Year Integrated Master’s Degree Courses, and Research Studies in several major areas in the Sciences, (including Medical Sciences, Engineering Sciences & Technology), Humanities, Social Sciences, Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Communication, and Management Studies.

