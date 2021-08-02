Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Many people want reopening of schools in Delhi; decision soon: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the AAP government has received mixed opinions on the reopening of schools in the city. He, however, said that largely people favoured the resumption of schools.

"We are reviewing the suggestions from public, some demanded reopening, some did not. A decision to be taken soon on the basis of all factors (vaccines for children) and feedback. Largely, it seems that many people want it (reopening)," Sisodia, who is also the education minister, told reporters.

Late July, Sisodia had sought opinions and suggestions from students, teachers and parents regarding reopening of schools. In an online briefing, Sisodia said that any parent, teacher, and student can send their suggestions via e-mail to delhischools21@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools in state for classes 11, 12 from August 16. The Yogi Adityanath government gave a go-ahead to the classes with 50 per cent student capacity. Apart from this, colleges and universities can be opened from September 1. The state government has directed colleges and universities to start the admission process from August 5.

READ MORE: Uttar Pradesh schools for Class 11, 12 to reopen from August 16

Latest Education News