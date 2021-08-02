Uttar Pradesh schools for Class 11, 12 to reopen from August 16

Follow us on Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen from August 16

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools in state for classes 11, 12 from August 16. The Yogi Adityanath government has said that classes can be conducted with 50 per cent student capacity. Apart from this, colleges and universities can be opened from September 1. The state government has directed colleges and universities to start the admission process from August 5.

As per the direction, the UP government said that keeping in view the controlled situation of corona infection, preparations should be made to start a new session in all educational institutions. The results of high school and intermediate of all the boards have been declared. In such a situation, the process of admission at the graduation level should be started from August 5, it mentioned.

The government will also organise special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years. The educational institutions need to make proper arrangements following Covid-19 protocols- sanitisers, masks, social distancing should be followed.

