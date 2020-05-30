Image Source : PTI CISCE to allow migrant students to appear for pending ICSE, ISC 2020 exam in their current districts

After CBSE, now Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Saturday that it will allow migrant students to appear for their remaining examination papers of ICSE and ISC 2020 from their State/City/District where they are currently located.

However, the exam center should be located in a CISCE affiliated school. The circular issued by the CISCE states, "The requests for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year 2020 examination, latest by June 7, 2020."

