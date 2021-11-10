CBSE to use advanced data analytics to prevent malpractices in exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE term-1 exam will commence from November 16

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics to ensure fairness in the examinations by detecting cases/ centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations. "CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country," the release mentioned.

CBSE conducted a pilot analysis in January in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level. "Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations," as per CBSE statement.

According to CBSE, the analysis will be used to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations. "Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future," read CBSE release.

"This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and Board examinations conducted by CBSE," it adds.

CBSE term-1 exam will commence from November 16, while class 12 exam will be held on November 16, the class 10 exam is scheduled to begin from November 17. The term-1 exam will be for 90 minutes, and the exam will start at 11:30 am. The term-1 hall ticket is available to download on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

