CBSE Term-1 Exam 2021: 10th, 12th students can change exam city on November 10

Follow us on CBSE 10th, 12th term-1 exam will commence on November 16

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed students to change exam city or country for the term 1 board exam. CBSE in its notification mentioned that the facility for change of examination city/ country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city or country and not in the city or country where they are studying because of Covid-19.

The students can avail options for both theory and practical papers. "The student concerned will make a request to the school requesting to change the centre city for theory or practical examinations or both as per the requirement," CBSE notification mentioned.

According to CBSE, the students who wish to change exam city have to inform school about the change on November 10, and schools will make a list of requests received and upload it on the CBSE website by November 12. "The choice of city from where a student wishes to appear in the exam should be submitted carefully as no change will be allowed once a request is submitted by the school," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, CBSE class 10, 12 admit cards for the term-1 exam will be released today. "The schools will be able to download the hall tickets with the changed centre of examination from their school log-in account," read the CBSE statement.

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the website- cbse.gov.in Click on download admit card link for 10th, 12th exam Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The term 1 exam for class 12 will commence from November 16, while for class 10, the term 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 17. The term-1 exam will be for 90 minutes.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. For details on term-1 exam, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exam admit card 2021: Release date and time, direct link to download

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exam 2021 admit card, guidelines today

Latest Education News