CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's what Education Minister said on Class 10, Class 12 exam dates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that there was no compulsion to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in March. Parents across the country have been urging the Senior Secondary Board to conduct the board examinations for 2021 in May. Nishank said adequate time would be given to the students preparing for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams.

"Students will be given ample time for preparation based on the new pattern on which the exam would be conducted. There is no compulsion to conduct the exams in March. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled dates for thr exam will be fixed. Practical exams will not be held clashing with the dates of any entrance exam," he said.

"Practical exams in the CBSE board are held at the school level. If a situation arises that the students cannot go to laboratories for practicals then it will be difficult to conduct the examination and the Central government will consider further steps to resolve the issue," the minister added.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education said it had not yet finalised the dates for Class 10 and Class board exams. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultation with stakeholders are still in process," the board had said.

The board also ruled out examinations in online mode. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," the CBSE said.

