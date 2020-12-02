Image Source : FILE CBSE Board Exams: Important announcement on Board exam dates, mode, and practicals

With students eagerly awaiting the announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam dates, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday hinted towards a little more wait for the schedule. Meanwhile, there have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

This year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way and later cancelled while the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

DATES/SCHEDULE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it had not yet finalised the dates for Class 10 and Class board exams. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultation with stakeholders are still in process," the board said today.

MODE OF EXAM

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, students have been wondering about the mode in which the key examinations will take place. The board, in its statement, clearly ruled out online mode examinations. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," the CBSE said.

PRACTICAL EXAMS

Since uncertainty remains over reopening of schools in many parts of the country, students are left perplexed as to how will they perform their practical examinations. "In case, students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored," the board said.

