No language will be imposed on any student, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday set up a task force for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue. The task force set up under the chairmanship of Secretary, Higher Education will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month.

The decision was taken by the Minister at a high-level meeting held on Wednesday on imparting technical education in Mother Tongue.

Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare, IIT Directors, Academicians and senior officials of the Ministry were present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and deliberate regarding the implementation of NEP- 2020.

Pokhriyal said that the meeting today is a step in the direction towards achieving Prime Minister’s vision that student may pursue the professional courses such as medicine, engineering, law, etc in their mother tongue.

"No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of Technical Education due to lack of knowledge of English language," he added.

He further said that all the stakeholders are taking concerted efforts to ensure effective implementation of the New Education Policy- 2020.

