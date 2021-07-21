Doing MBA in Health Management? Here are the career opportunities for you

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Here are the career opportunities for MBA aspirants in Health Management

In recent times, there has been an emerging trend among students to opt for an MBA in the Health Management sector. MBA Healthcare Management provides vast career opportunities which include job roles in sectors like Health Insurance, Healthcare IT, Hospital administration. The healthcare sector has flourished over the past decade and has created a huge demand among the young individuals of the country.

If you pursue a career in healthcare management, you can find jobs like some of the one’s mentioned below and many more:

Human resource

Patient care service

Hospital CEO

Hospital CFO

Claims manager

Hospital operations manager

Pharmaceutical production management

Medical practice manager.

MBA in Health Management is a full-time 2-year management program. The average starting salary of a graduate in MBA Healthcare Care Management is approximately 5 lakh per annum and may even go up to 20 lakh per annum as one grows in his/her career.

Why should one do an MBA in Health Management?

The degree is very diverse and an emerging sector all over the world. Over the years there will be an increase in demand for individuals who have accomplished a degree in the MBA in Health Management. The starting salary of an individual is quite good (approximately 5 lakh as mentioned above). The job is just not restricted to India. There is a huge demand for such individuals in developed countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and many more. You will get an opportunity to work with the top Pharmaceutical companies and top hospitals of the world.

College- Average annual salary

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management- Rs 10 to 13 LPA

Chitkara University- Rs 7 to 9 LPA

Acharya Bangalore B-School- Rs 12 to 18 LPA

Lovely Professional University- Rs 8 to 20 LPA

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies- Rs 7.5 to 14 LPA

AIMS Institute- Rs 11 to 20 LPA

The Prestige Institute of Management and Research- Rs 6 to 8 LPA

M.P. Birla Institute of Management- Rs 6 to 8 LPA

Amity Global Business School- Rs 10 to 17 LPA

Universal Business School (UBS)- Rs 10.95 to 20.5 LPA.

How to do an MBA in Health Management?

The aspirant must have completed his/her bachelor’s degree from any recognized university/institute.

The candidate must score well in any of the MBA entrance exams like the CAT, CMAT, GMAT, or XAT.

If shortlisted based on the percentile of any of these entrance exams then the candidate must go through the group discussion and personal interview rounds of their desired colleges.

Leading recruiters for MBA in Health Management post-graduate candidates are:

Fortis Max WHO Government of India IMS Health AMGEN Omega Healthcare Management Health Trail Portal Star health Pfizer Siemens Cipla Glenmark.

- Written by Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO, CATKing Educare

