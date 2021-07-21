Doing MBA in Health Management? Here are the career opportunities for you
The healthcare sector has flourished over the past decade and has created a huge demand among the young individuals of the country. Here are the career opportunities for MBA aspirants in Health Management.
In recent times, there has been an emerging trend among students to opt for an MBA in the Health Management sector. MBA Healthcare Management provides vast career opportunities which include job roles in sectors like Health Insurance, Healthcare IT, Hospital administration. The healthcare sector has flourished over the past decade and has created a huge demand among the young individuals of the country.
If you pursue a career in healthcare management, you can find jobs like some of the one’s mentioned below and many more:
Human resource
Patient care service
Hospital CEO
Hospital CFO
Claims manager
Hospital operations manager
Pharmaceutical production management
Medical practice manager.
MBA in Health Management is a full-time 2-year management program. The average starting salary of a graduate in MBA Healthcare Care Management is approximately 5 lakh per annum and may even go up to 20 lakh per annum as one grows in his/her career.
Why should one do an MBA in Health Management?
The degree is very diverse and an emerging sector all over the world. Over the years there will be an increase in demand for individuals who have accomplished a degree in the MBA in Health Management.
The starting salary of an individual is quite good (approximately 5 lakh as mentioned above).
The job is just not restricted to India. There is a huge demand for such individuals in developed countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and many more.
You will get an opportunity to work with the top Pharmaceutical companies and top hospitals of the world.
College- Average annual salary
KJ Somaiya Institute of Management- Rs 10 to 13 LPA
Chitkara University- Rs 7 to 9 LPA
Acharya Bangalore B-School- Rs 12 to 18 LPA
Lovely Professional University- Rs 8 to 20 LPA
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies- Rs 7.5 to 14 LPA
AIMS Institute- Rs 11 to 20 LPA
The Prestige Institute of Management and Research- Rs 6 to 8 LPA
M.P. Birla Institute of Management- Rs 6 to 8 LPA
Amity Global Business School- Rs 10 to 17 LPA
Universal Business School (UBS)- Rs 10.95 to 20.5 LPA.
How to do an MBA in Health Management?
The aspirant must have completed his/her bachelor’s degree from any recognized university/institute.
The candidate must score well in any of the MBA entrance exams like the CAT, CMAT, GMAT, or XAT.
If shortlisted based on the percentile of any of these entrance exams then the candidate must go through the group discussion and personal interview rounds of their desired colleges.
Leading recruiters for MBA in Health Management post-graduate candidates are:
Fortis
Max
WHO
Government of India
IMS Health
AMGEN
Omega Healthcare Management
Health Trail Portal
Star health
Pfizer
Siemens
Cipla
Glenmark.
- Written by Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO, CATKing Educare