BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2021 released, here's how to download

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the first and second year intermediate examinations. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the hall ticket through the website- bie.ap.gov.in.

The intermediate examinations will be held from May 5 to 19 following Covid-19 protocol. A total of 1452 exam centres have been arranged across the state.

BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates appearing in the intermediate exam will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols, waering face mask, carrying hand sanitisers. They also need to maintain social distancing at the time of entering the exam centre.

