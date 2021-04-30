Friday, April 30, 2021
     
BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2021 released, here's how to download

The intermediate examinations will be held from May 5 to 19 following Covid-19 protocol.

New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 11:06 IST
AP Inter hall ticket 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

The intermediate examinations will be held from May 5 to 19

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the first and second year intermediate examinations. The students who will appear in the examinations can download the hall ticket through the website- bie.ap.gov.in

The intermediate examinations will be held from May 5 to 19 following Covid-19 protocol. A total of 1452 exam centres have been arranged across the state. 

BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2021: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bie.ap.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link 

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

Candidates appearing in the intermediate exam will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols, waering face mask, carrying hand sanitisers. They also need to maintain social distancing at the time of entering the exam centre.  

