MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration ends today at dme.mponline.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration last date today

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will close the registration process for MP NEET UG Counseling 2023 on July 31. Eligible candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website dme.mponline.gov.in up to 11:59 PM.

As per the MP NEET UG Counseling schedule, the state merit list of all the registered candidates will be published on August 1, 2023. The facility of choice filling and locking will be open from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The allotment result for Round 1 will be published on August 7. The reporting time at the allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Applicants can opt for upgradation or resignation/ cancellation of admission at college level between August 8 to August 14, 2023.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Online Registration Steps

First of all candidates go to the official website-- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the 'Create Profile' link and complete basic registration.

Re-login and fill in the complete details in the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Then click on submit button and download the application page.

At last keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

MP NEET UG Counseling 2023 Registration Link