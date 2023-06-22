MAH CET Counselling 2023: Registrations for LLB 5-year ends today

MAH CET Law Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will conclude the registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB five-year integrated programme today, June 22. Eligible candidates can register for the centralised admission process, or MAH CET CAP through the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
The candidate who wishes to change category change from reserved to open category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. NRI and foreign national candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000 as an application fee. Candidates must note that once the application form is confirmed, no changes can be made to the form. Please review the information carefully before confirming the application.
MAH CET Law 2023 Counselling Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|June 15 to June 22, 2023
|Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC
|June 15 to June 30, 2023
|E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
|June 15 to June 25, 2023
|E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC Candidates
|June 15 to July 10, 2023
|Display of Alphabetical List For Round 1
|June 26, 2023
|Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
|June 26 to June 28, 2023
MAH CET Law 2023 Counselling: Online Registration Steps
- Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or llb5cap23.mahacet.org
- Click on the 'New Candidate Registration' tab and fill in the details as instructed
- Upload necessary documents and select the programme and college of your choice
- Review the application and click on the final submission
- Download MH CET LLB counselling application form and save it for future reference.