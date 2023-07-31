JEECUP mock test 2023 out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP mock test 2023 link activated

JEECUP mock test 2023: Joint Entrance Exam council of Uttar Pradesh has released the mock test link today, July 31. All those who have registered themselves for the exam can check the mock test link at the official website of jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To appear in the mock test, the students are required to select the test name which they wish to appear and click on the login button. This is just for the students to get an idea about the exam and give a final touch to their preparation for the upcoming UPJEE exam. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held from August 2 to August 7. The exam will be held in three shifts - first shift will be held between 8.00 AM and 10.30 AM, Second shift between 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM and third shift will be conducted between 4.00 PM and 6.30 PM.

JEECUP mock test 2023: How to check?

Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP mock test 2023 link' It will take you to the login page where you need to select the test link It will take you to a new page and then you need to click on the 'click here to start mock test' Choose the subject you wish to appear and proceed

About the exam

Joint Entrance Exam is a state level exam conducted for the candidates to take admission in Uttar Pradesh's government and private polytechnic colleges.