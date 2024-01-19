ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam date out for Foundation, Inter and Final, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam dates announced

ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam date: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the exam dates for CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the June 2024 session. Candidates who are preparing for these exams can download the exam schedule from the official website, icmai.in.

According to the exam schedule, the Foundation Course Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). The Intermediate and final exams will be conducted from June 11 to 18. Applications for the foundation, inter and final exams will be accepted through online mode. The last date to submit application forms for the CMA Foundation June 2024 exam is April 16, while for CMA Inter and Final registration process is April 10, 2024. Candidates can check easy steps to check the CMA June 2024 exam schedule below.

How to check ICMAI CMA June 2024 Foundation, Inter, and Final dates?

1. Navigate to the official website at icmai.in.

2. Visit the Students section on the homepage menu and select the Examination option.

3. Choose either "Notification: Intermediate and Final Examination for June 2024 Term" or "Notification: Foundation Examination for June 2024 Term."

4. Open the PDF document that appears on the screen and review the examination dates.

5. Download the PDF and make a note of the exam date for future reference.

Exam Centres

CMA Foundation exam centres to be in THESE cities

Adipur-Kachchh (Gujarat), Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Akurdi, Allahabad, Angul Talcher, Asansol, Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bankura, Baroda, Berhampur – Ganjam (Odisha), Bharuch Ankleshwar, Bhilai, Bhilwara, Bhiwani (Haryana), Bhopal, Bewar City(Rajasthan), Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Bikaner (Rajasthan), Bokaro, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dindigul, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Duliajan (Assam), Durgapur, Ernakulam, Erode, Faridabad, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Haridwar, Hazaribagh, Hosur, Howrah, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), Jodhpur, Kalyan, Kannur, Kanpur, Kanchipuram, Kharagpur (West Bengal), Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kollam, Kota, Kottakkal (Malappuram), Kottayam, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Naihati, Nasik, Nellore, Neyveli, Noida, Palakkad, Palghar, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Rewari (Haryana), Rourkela, Salem, Sambalpur, Satara (Maharashtra), Serampore, Shillong, Shimla, Siliguri, Singrauli (Vindhyanagar), Solapur, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vapi, Vashi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Overseas Centres at Bahrain, Dubai and Muscat.

CMA Inter and Final Exam Centres to be in THESE cities

