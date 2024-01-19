Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam date out for Foundation, Inter and Final, check schedule

ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam date out for Foundation, Inter and Final, check schedule

ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam dates for Foundation, Inter and Final have been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Check exam date, centres, pattern and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 13:17 IST
ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam dates announced
Image Source : PIXABAY ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam dates announced

 ICMAI CMA June 2024 exam date: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the exam dates for CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams for the June 2024 session. Candidates who are preparing for these exams can download the exam schedule from the official website, icmai.in.

According to the exam schedule, the Foundation Course Examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). The Intermediate and final exams will be conducted from June 11 to 18.  Applications for the foundation, inter and final exams will be accepted through online mode. The last date to submit application forms for the CMA Foundation June 2024 exam is April 16, while for CMA Inter and Final registration process is April 10, 2024. Candidates can check easy steps to check the CMA June 2024 exam schedule below. 

How to check ICMAI CMA June 2024 Foundation, Inter, and Final dates?

1. Navigate to the official website at icmai.in.

2. Visit the Students section on the homepage menu and select the Examination option.
3. Choose either "Notification: Intermediate and Final Examination for June 2024 Term" or "Notification: Foundation Examination for June 2024 Term."
4. Open the PDF document that appears on the screen and review the examination dates.
5. Download the PDF and make a note of the exam date for future reference.

Exam Centres

CMA Foundation exam centres to be in THESE cities

Adipur-Kachchh (Gujarat), Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Akurdi, Allahabad, Angul Talcher, Asansol, Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bankura, Baroda, Berhampur – Ganjam (Odisha), Bharuch Ankleshwar, Bhilai, Bhilwara, Bhiwani (Haryana), Bhopal, Bewar City(Rajasthan), Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Bikaner (Rajasthan), Bokaro, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dindigul, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Duliajan (Assam), Durgapur, Ernakulam, Erode, Faridabad, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Haridwar, Hazaribagh, Hosur, Howrah, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), Jodhpur, Kalyan, Kannur, Kanpur, Kanchipuram, Kharagpur (West Bengal), Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kollam, Kota, Kottakkal (Malappuram), Kottayam, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Naihati, Nasik, Nellore, Neyveli, Noida, Palakkad, Palghar, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Rewari (Haryana), Rourkela, Salem, Sambalpur, Satara (Maharashtra), Serampore, Shillong, Shimla, Siliguri, Singrauli (Vindhyanagar), Solapur, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vapi, Vashi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Overseas Centres at Bahrain, Dubai and Muscat.

CMA Inter and Final Exam Centres to be in THESE cities

Adipur-Kachchh (Gujarat), Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Akurdi, Allahabad, Angul Talcher, Asansol, Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bankura, Baroda, Berhampur – Ganjam (Odisha), Bharuch Ankleshwar, Bhilai, Bhilwara, Bhiwani (Haryana), Bhopal, Bewar City(Rajasthan), Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Bikaner (Rajasthan), Bokaro, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dindigul, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Duliajan (Assam), Durgapur, Ernakulam, Erode, Faridabad, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Haridwar, Hazaribagh, Hosur, Howrah, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), Jodhpur, Kalyan, Kannur, Kanpur, Kanchipuram, Kharagpur (West Bengal), Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kollam, Kota, Kottakkal (Malappuram), Kottayam, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Naihati, Nasik, Nellore, Neyveli, Noida, Palakkad, Palghar, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Rewari (Haryana), Rourkela, Salem, Sambalpur, Satara (Maharashtra), Serampore, Shillong, Shimla, Siliguri, Singrauli (Vindhyanagar), Solapur, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vapi, Vashi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Overseas Centres at Bahrain, Dubai and Muscat.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News