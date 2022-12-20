Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET PG 2023: Exam dates to release soon | check latest updates

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the datasheet for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The full exam schedule including the registration dates and exam dates for post-graduate programs will be released by the NTA on the official website. Students are waiting for the administering body of the CUET to release the datasheet on nta.ac.in. Once the link for the registration gets activated, students will be able to apply for the CUET PG via online mode.

Earlier, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC Chairman informed that the CUET PG exam will be held in the first-second week of June 2023. As per the official statement of Jagadesh Kumar, the result for the CUET PG will be announced in the first week of July 2023.

As per the latest trend, the CUET PG is likely to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This examination can be conducted in 13 languages as mentioned by the NTA including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Jagadesh Kumar recently informed the students that CUET PG exam dates and application dates are expected to release this week. His tweet reads, 'Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023.'

His other tweet reads, 'With the above schedule of CUET-UG and CUET-PG, Universities can complete their admission process by the end of July 2023 and begin the academic sessions by 01 August 2023.'

Recently, the administering body for several entrance exams, NTA, released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023 (for both sessions), NEET 2023, CUET 2023 and ICAR AIEEA 2023.

The National Testing Agency on December 15, 2023 (Thursday) issued an official notice mentioning the important exam dates for several national-level examinations. The official notice of NTA states, 'The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.'

