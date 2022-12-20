Follow us on Image Source : PTI CLAT 2023: Hurry up! today is the last date to raise objections against answer key | DETAILS

CLAT 2023: The window to raise objections against CLAT 2023 answer key will close today. As per the schedule for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023), today (December 20, 2023) is the last date to raise objections. The Consortium of National Law Universities on December 18, 2023, released the provisional key on the official website. Soon after the provisional key gets released, the consortium opened the window to raise objections on December 19, 2023.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key for CLAT 2023 released by the Consortium of National Law Universities must do it by today. As per the notifications, the consortium will not accept any concerns once the window gets closed.

How to check CLAT 2023 provisional answer key on the official website:

Step 1. Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Step 2. On the upper right corner of the homepage, click on 'CLAT 2023.' Step 3. You will be directed to a new page. Scroll down and check the notification section. Step 4. Click on 'Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key.' Step 5. Once a pdf file gets opened, scroll down to Appendix 2. Step 6. Download the pdf file and take a printout Step 7. Login to your account and using the provisional answer key raise objections.

Candidates can check the answer key on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The exam was conducted on December 18, 2023. CLAT 2023 was held in 23 states and 3 union territories at 127 centres. The exam was conducted in a single shift. As per the notification for CLAT 2023, the final answer key will be released on December 24, 2023 on the official website. The final answer key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates.

According to the schedule for CLAT 2023, in the last week of December, the consortium will release the rank list.

