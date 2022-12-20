Follow us on Image Source : PTI AILET 2023: Counselling registration to begin today | see how to register for BA LLB, LLM Programs

AILET 2023: The National Law University Delhi (NLUD) will begin the counselling registration for BA LLB and LLM programs from today. Earlier on December 19, the NLUD declared the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 result for BA LLB and LLM programs. The category-wise list of candidates for counselling is also released and available online on the official website of the National Law University Delhi (NLUD).

As per the schedule for AILET 2023, the registration process for the counselling will end on December 26, 2022. Candidates who want to take participate in the counselling must register before the deadline. According to the timetable, the first list of provisionally selected candidates and the waiting list of candidates will be announced on December 30. Candidates registering for the AILET 2023 counseling must check the registration fee.

The registration fee for different categories varies. For General, Kashmiri Migrants, Residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories candidates, the registration fee is Rs 30,000. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections candidates, the registration fee is Rs 20,000. Candidates under the Persons with Disabilities category also have to pay Rs 20,000 as the registration fee.

As per the notification, the second provisional list will be released on the official website on January 6, 2023. Candidates must visit the official website to get more information.

For registration, candidates have to upload the required self-attested documents. Please note that the documents must be in one file and pdf format arranged in serial order.

Candidates who are applying for the counselling have to submit their class 10, 12 mark sheet or equivalent Examination. If the class 12th result has been announced candidates must submit an undertaking letter. Candidates also have to submit a character certificate from the last attended institute. Category certificate (PwD/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ Resident of Jammu and Kashmir etc.) is also needed.

