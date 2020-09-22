IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 released. Check details

Image Source : PIXABAY IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 released

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Admit Card 2020. Candidates preparing to appear for the IBPS PO exam should note that the IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. The IBPS PO exam is set to be conducted for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management (PO/MT). Candidates should note that the IBPS PO exam is scheduled to be held on October 3, October 10 and October 11.

For the convenience of candidates, the steps to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 have been shared below

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website ibps.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-X'

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and other required details

4. Login to the portal

5. The IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

