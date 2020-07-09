West Bengal asks HRD Ministry to 're-examine' UGC guidelines for final year university exams

Image Source : FILE PHOTO West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee/FILE IMAGE

West Bengal government has asked the Union HRD Ministry to 're-examine' the revised UGC guidelines for university/college exams. Manish Jain, state's principal secretary wrote to the ministry on Thursday asking it to 're-examine the entire matter' regarding the revised guidelines issued by UGC to all universities and colleges for conducting final semester/year examination by September 2020.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of exams in universities and colleges in the interest and safety of students amid coronavirus crisis. Singh said he will seek revocation of the July 6 MHA orders on compulsory conduct of final term exams in the universities/colleges by September, and withdrawal of the University Grants Commission guidelines accordingly.

Students across the country have been opposing the revised UGC guidelines. They are seeking cancellation of university exams.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage