CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet to be released this week? Here's how to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Lakhs of students of Class 10 and Class 12 are eagerly awaiting the schedule of the CBSE board Exams 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had last month announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 till June 10 in the written mode.

When will the exam date be announced?

Although the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to make any official announcement regarding the announcement of the date sheet, speculations are rife that the board could announce the timetable by mid-January. The education minister had also asserted that the board has been trying to release the date sheet at the earliest.

An official notice on CBSE’s website said that the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams this year can keep an eye on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in, and on the official social media handles of the education minister.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Datesheet: How to download

1. Visit the official website of CBSE-- cbse.nic.in

2. Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, ‘CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th’

3. Click on the class 10th or class 12th link

4. A PDF file will appear on the screen

5. Save and download the date sheet for future reference

Earlier, the CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30 per cent, however, on December 31, the education minister made it clear that the further syllabus deduction for the upcoming board exams is going to be tough and he had suggested the students to start preparing for the exams.

