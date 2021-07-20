WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 to be declared today. Check details on time, how to download result

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 to be declared today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to release the WB 10th Result 2021 for Madhyamik Class students on Tuesday. Students waiting for the declaration of WBBSE Result 2021 should note that the WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be released on the official websites. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Class 10 board exams were cancelled this year and the students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternate marking scheme - on performance in Class 9 and 10 where 50 per cent weightage will be provided to Class 9 marks and 50 percentage to internal assessments of Class 10.

A total of 86.34 per cent had cleared the Madhyamik exam in 2020, recording the highest pass percentage ever. A total of 84 Madhyamik candidates had shared the top 10 positions. A total of 10,03,666 students had appeared in the examination in 2020, out of which, 8,43,305 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 89.87 per cent while that of female students stood at 83.48 per cent.

To check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021, students are advised to keep a watch on the official website.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: Time

As per an official update, the WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2021 will be declared at 10 am today. Students are requested to keep a watch on the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in to check scores. As part of the formal declaration process, the West Bengal Board is expected to hold a brief declaration ceremony and press meet in which result details and compilation process will be discussed.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: Official Release

The West Bengal Board had released a notification, confirming the date and time for the release of West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021. WBBSE has published an official notification on its website, which provides all the details about the WB 10th Result 2021 declaration process. According to the official notification by the board, the West Bengal Class 10 Result will be announced at 9 AM in a brief press meeting, following which, the WBBSE 10th Results will be published online and made accessible to students from 10 AM onwards.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021 Official Release

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021

Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check their WBBSE Result 2021

1. Visit one of the official websites wbbse.org OR wb.allresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Result'

3. Enter your roll number/registration number

4. Your WBBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the marksheet and take a print of the same for future reference

How to West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 through SMS

Students can also check their WBBSE Result 2021 on their phone, via a text message. For a text message on the WBBSE Class 10 Result 2021, students should type WB 10 on their mobile along with their roll number and send the message to 54242/56263/58888.

