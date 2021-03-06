Image Source : SCREENGRAB UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Results 2020 declared. Direct link to check

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website today (March 6). Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Results 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads, "Final results: Name of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020"

3. A PDF will appear

4. Check your roll number and name on the list

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Results 2020: Direct link

Click here for UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Results 2020

The UPSC had conducted the NDA and Naval Academy Written examination (I) on September 6, 2020, and after that interviews were held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

The results of the Medical Examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the certificates in support of their claims.

