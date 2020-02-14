SSC Results 2020: SSC announces SI, ASI Results. Direct Link

SSC Results 2020: SSC announces SI, ASI Results. Direct LinkSSC Results 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the result for Paper I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination 2019 on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their SSC Results 2020 on official SSC website -- ssc.nic.in. We are providing you with a direct link to download your SSC SI Results, SSC ASI Results.
SSC Results 2020: How to check SI, ASI Results
Step 1: Visit official website -- ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on SSC Result for SI in Delhi Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019
Step 3: Your result will be displayed
SSC Results 2020: Cut Off marks, Candidates Available
List-I: Female – Open vacancies:
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|UR
|TOTAL
|CUT OFF MARKS
|75.45
|73.59
|97.78
|91.72
|104.12
|--
|CANDIDATES AVAILABLE
|892
|420
|1302
|531
|890*
|4035
*92-SC, 22-ST, 876-OBC and 283 EWS candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
List-II: Male – Open vacancies:
|SC
|ST
|ESM
|OBC
|EWS
|UR
|TOTAL
|CUT OFF MARKS
|70.67
|74.54
|40.00
|91.28
|86.95
|101.19
|--
|CANDIDATES AVAILABLE
|8282
|4403
|3292
|14658
|5314
|5939*
|41888
*1375-SC, 775-ST, 126-ESM, 9386-OBC and 3057 EWS candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.
SSC Results 2020: Details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) from 09.12.2019 to 13.12.2019 and on 30.12.2019 wherein a total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared.