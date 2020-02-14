Image Source : FILE SSC Results 2020: SSC announces SI, ASI Results. Direct Link

SSC Results 2020: SSC announces SI, ASI Results. Direct Link

SSC Results 2020: How to check SI, ASI Results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the result for Paper I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination 2019 on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their SSC Results 2020 on official SSC website -- ssc.nic.in. We are providing you with a direct link to download your SSC SI Results, SSC ASI Results.

Step 1: Visit official website -- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on SSC Result for SI in Delhi Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019

Step 3: Your result will be displayed

SSC Results 2020: Cut Off marks, Candidates Available

List-I: Female – Open vacancies:

SC ST OBC EWS UR TOTAL CUT OFF MARKS 75.45 73.59 97.78 91.72 104.12 -- CANDIDATES AVAILABLE 892 420 1302 531 890* 4035

*92-SC, 22-ST, 876-OBC and 283 EWS candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

List-II: Male – Open vacancies:

SC ST ESM OBC EWS UR TOTAL CUT OFF MARKS 70.67 74.54 40.00 91.28 86.95 101.19 -- CANDIDATES AVAILABLE 8282 4403 3292 14658 5314 5939* 41888

*1375-SC, 775-ST, 126-ESM, 9386-OBC and 3057 EWS candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories.

SSC Results 2020: Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) from 09.12.2019 to 13.12.2019 and on 30.12.2019 wherein a total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared.