NIFT Result 2020: NIFT Bachelor of Design (B.Des) entrance exam result declared. Check details

NIFT Result 2020: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared the NIFT Result 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the NIFT Bachelor of Design (B.Des) entrance exam should note that the NIFT Result 2020 has been released on the official website.

Students should note that the NIFT 2020 B.Des admission results have been declared on the basis of the written test conducted on January 19, 2020.

Usually, admission to NIFT is a two-step process, a written test and a situation test.

Given below are the steps to check the NIFT Result 2020.

1. Visit the official website nift.ac.in

2. Enter your roll number and other required details

3. Click on submit

4. Your NIFT Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your NIFT Result 2020 for future purpose

NIFT entrance tests are held every year to offer admission to the design aspirants in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

