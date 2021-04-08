JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 declared for Jammu division @ jkbose.ac.in | Check direct link here

Image Source : ANI/FILE JKBOSE 11th Result 2020 declared for Jammu division @ jkbose.ac.in | Direct link here

JKBOSE 11th Result 2020: The result for JKBOSE class 11 examination for the Jammu Division has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Students who have appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the examination results.

Students can check the JKBOSE class 11 winter Zone examination results 2020 by entering the roll number in the result link available on the official website - jkbose.ac.in.

The JKBOSE Jammu Division class 11 examination results will include the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured in the examination, total marks secured, and the qualifying status of the students.

Candidates need to login with the roll number to obtain the result.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result 2020:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link of class 11th Jammu division

Fill in your details to view the result

Click on view result

Check your Class 11th result of JKBOSE

Download and take a print out of the JKBOSE 11th result for the Jammu region for future reference

