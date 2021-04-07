Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra govt promotes students of Class 9, 11 without any exams

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it has decided to promote all state board students of Class 9 and Class 11 to the next class without conducting any examinations, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"In the wake of the current COVID-19 situation, all state board students of class 9th and 11th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced Wednesday.

Earlier, Gaikwad had announced that Maharashtra board students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without examinations.

The situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is turning grim in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the state reported 55,469 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the second highest spike in the two days, taking the tally of infections to 31,13,354 while 297 deaths pushed the toll to 56,330. Maharashtra is now left with 4,72,283 active cases. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths.

