Pariksha Pe Charcha: What PM Modi said about exam stress, pressure faced by students | Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with students, parents, and teachers during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. He called on parents and teachers to not build pressure on students during examinations. Responding to a question about a usual practice of solving simple questions first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would rather advise students the opposite. "Take up difficult questions first since you are starting with a fresh mind," he said.

Addressing the event virtually, the prime minister touched upon sensitive issues faced by students that are hardly talked about. On being asked about various notions surrounding future career paths of students of Class 10 and Class 12, Modi asked them not to restrict or bound themselves. "Observe a plethora of professions around you," he said.

Empathizing with students who lost an active academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said the students had to face the brunt of an unknown enemy. Talking about the silver lining, Modi said families have grown closer and bonded emotionally during the last year.

TOP QUOTES

"DON'T create pressure on students. Exams are an opportunity, just a part of life. Life is very long." "YOU are not scared of exams. You are scared of the pressure environment that is created around you." "USUALLY we are told to solve easy questions first. However, I would advise students to take up difficult questions first since you start with a fresh mind." "STUDENTS should distribute their energy and time equally for each subject." "MAKE sure you have free time in your busy schedules. But remember to not tire yourself in the process. Get associated with your individuality, and relax." "At times, parents burden their children by setting predecided goals and parameters. We begin to consider them as instruments. And when our children fail to do so, we say they have lost motivation." "OBSERVE everything around you when you are in Class 10/Class 12. There are many professions. Don't restrict yourself. Explore the diverse options around you." "POSITIVE motivation augers well for growth and development of youngsters. We must resolve to achieve our dreams." "CORONAVIRUS pandemic forced us to maintain social distancing. On the other hand, it strengthened emotional bonding in families. In the last year, you also got an opportunity to explore yourself."

