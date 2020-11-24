IBPS RRB Results 2020: IBPS declares results for scale II and III posts. Direct Link

IBPS RRB Results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for scale II and III officers on its official website. Those who appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.
Steps to check IBPS RRB Results 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'IBPS RRB Results 2020 for Scale II and III
Step 3: Enter your credentials and login
Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout