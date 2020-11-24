Image Source : GOOGLE IBPS RRB Results 2020: IBPS declares results for scale II and III posts. Direct Link

IBPS RRB Results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for scale II and III officers on its official website. Those who appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'IBPS RRB Results 2020 for Scale II and III

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout

