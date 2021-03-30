BSEB Class 10 Results: Bihar Board Matric result likely soon. Check how, where to get results

Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Class 10 Results: Bihar Board Matric result likely soon

BSEB Class 10 Results: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board matric result on the official websites -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebbihar.com. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can visit the websites to check the results. They can also click on the direct link given below.

BSEB Class 10 board examinations were concluded in February. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam, out of which, 8,46,663 are boys and 8,37,803 girls students.

The state board had already declared the intermediate (Class 12) results on March 26. After the declaration of the Bihar board Class 10 result, the admission process will begin for Class 11, 12 in schools affiliated to BSEB.

Like, Bihar Board Class 12 results, the result announcement date for BSEB class 10 is also expected to be announced on Twitter. The board is expected to declare the BSEB matric result in a press conference and then release it on the official site.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Where To Check?

Apart from BSEB's official websites - 'onlinebseb.in', and 'biharboardonline.com', students can also check the results from private result hosting websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website for BSEB 10th result.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board matric result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

